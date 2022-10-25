Faith in Action volunteers (from left) Sharon Curo and Teresa Becker sold raffle tickets and hosted a free game at the Hackensack Flea Market this past summer.
Photo submitted

You’ve probably seen the Polaris 4-wheeler with the “Win Me!” signs in various places around Cass County this summer and fall. This 2022 Polaris Ranger 570 with the Karavan trailer and a one-year family membership to Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club is the grand prize in the raffle fundraiser being held by Faith in Action for Cass County.

“The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “These funds go a long way to supporting volunteers with liability insurance, mileage reimbursement, training and recognition. Volunteers are the heart and hands of Faith in Action.”

