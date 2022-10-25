You’ve probably seen the Polaris 4-wheeler with the “Win Me!” signs in various places around Cass County this summer and fall. This 2022 Polaris Ranger 570 with the Karavan trailer and a one-year family membership to Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club is the grand prize in the raffle fundraiser being held by Faith in Action for Cass County.
“The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “These funds go a long way to supporting volunteers with liability insurance, mileage reimbursement, training and recognition. Volunteers are the heart and hands of Faith in Action.”
The public is invited to attend the 16th annual raffle drawing open house Nov. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack. Come for snacks and learn more about Faith in Action. The drawing will happen at 5 p.m. Ticket-holders need not be present to win. If you still need a ticket, check for posters at area businesses and see if they have any tickets left.
In addition to the grand prize Polaris Ranger 570 with trailer, the second prize is $1,000 in cash and the third prize is a $500 gift card donated by Hackensack Lumber and Do It Best Hardware.
Fifteen additional donated prizes will be awarded as follows: $200 gift certificate from Full Stringer Bait & Tackle (Longville), set of two greens fees from Tianna Country Club (Walker), $100 gift card from Southside Station (Hackensack), $100 gift card from Swanson’s Bait (Hackensack), $75 gift card from Long Pine Store & Pizza (Backus), $60 gift card from Rendezvous Brewery (Hackensack), $50 gift card from Piggy’s BBQ (Walker), $50 gift card from Godfrey’s (Backus), $50 gift card from Mark’s Market (Hackensack), $50 gift card from Pine River Family Market (Pine River), $50 gift card from Woman Lake Lodge (Hackensack), $50 gift certificate from Clem’s Hardware (Cass Lake), $50 gift card from Portage Brewery (Walker), $50 gift card from Bites Grill and Bar (Pine River), and $50 gift card from Birchwood Char House (Hackensack).
Faith in Action greatly appreciates the donations and support of the sponsors for the raffle event.
Faith in Action is a community-based, volunteer, nonprofit organization that provides nonmedical support to older adults, people with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances. Volunteer programs are very cost effective, but still need funds to coordinate services such as transportation for errands and medical appointments, light housekeeping, chores, friendly visiting, respite care, meal delivery, and ramp building.
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised by the raffle go to support the programs of Faith in Action for Cass County. By buying a raffle ticket you are directly supporting your neighbors in need in Cass County.
For more information on the raffle or about volunteering or receiving services from Faith in Action for Cass County, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
