The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has expanded the area subject to open burning restrictions as warm and dry weather spreads throughout the state.
Additional counties added to the burning restriction list Friday are:
Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin
Restrictions remain in place in the following counties:
Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Hennepin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington, Wright
The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.
“Wildfire danger is especially high in spring because dormant or dead vegetation from the previous year has dried out and there is no snow protection,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “Once the landscape ‘greens up,’ fire danger goes down – but until then, burning restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”
If people need to dispose of vegetation or yard waste, Harrison said composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site are all good options. For more information, visit the composting for woodland owners page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/wildfire/prevention/debris-composting.html
People cause 90 percent of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.
Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions).
