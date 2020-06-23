After weeks of planning, restocking and repackaging, Countryside Co-op in Hackensack will hold its first curbside pick-up July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We know everyone has been anxious to start shopping again,” reads the message from the Board of Directors on the Co-op’s website (www.countrysideco-op.com)
“The uniqueness that makes our Co-op great also posed some challenges for reopening safely, but we’re excited to at least start offering curbside pick up!
“We’re starting out slow and will hopefully transition to offer more as we refine procedures or restrictions ease.”
Here is the Co-op’s plan:
1. Order forms will be available online (website and Facebook) or at the front door of the Co-op starting Wednesday, June 24.
Prices listed are approximate; as new stock comes in, some prices may change slightly.
2. Orders must be received either by email or in the drop-box at the front door by Sunday at 6 p.m. in order to be processed for pick up that week. (For our first week, that means we need to have the order by Sunday, June 28.)
a. Membership and renewals will be added to order as required.
b. Maximum of 10 spices on any order; order spices in 1/4 cup increments.
c. Cost of a jar or bottle will be added to any liquid orders.
d. Co-op may limit quantities on more popular items (such as flour) or choose not to have an item available for ordering.
e. Substitutions will not be made for unavailable items.
f. No special orders.
g. All member curbside orders will be charged the 10 percent surcharge, regardless of past discount status. Non-member orders incur a 30 percent surcharge.
3. Curbside pick-up for the first week will be July 1, 10 am-2 pm. Dates/times for subsequent weeks will be determined after we see how things go and what we need to adjust.
a. Please socially distance in the parking lot. If you have been exposed to the virus, are experiencing symptoms, or are not feeling well, please stay home.
b. Check your order before tendering payment. After payment, returns will only be allowed for bad/defective products.
Some products were packed prior to the Co-op’s closure. They have been properly stored to preserve freshness. Anything past its best buy/sell buy date has been disposed of appropriately.
If you are unhappy with the packing date, please let the cashier know and it can be swapped out.
c. Payment: NO CASH.
Debit/credit card is preferred (contactless; no added surcharge for using a card).
Checks are not preferred, but will be accepted.
