Founded in 1978, Countryside Food Co-op, Inc., provides low-cost, high-quality food items to area residents and donates their profits to neighboring communities and programs within a 20-mile radius of Hackensack. Countryside is the only all-volunteer co-op in Minnesota, with more than 120 volunteers. Members pay an annual fee of $5. Members who volunteer to work pay 5 percent over cost while non-working members pay 10 percent. The co-op’s loyal 2,800-plus members enjoy a wide selection of spices, cheeses, dried fruits, non GMO, organic, gluten free, and other reasonably priced products. Countryside prides itself on offering products you don’t usually find in other larger grocery stores. While the co-op supports various non-profit organizations, most donations go to food shelf programs in the communities of Akeley and Nevis, Hackensack, Longville, Pine River-Backus and Walker. These programs provide free food to area families in need. Countryside has donated, on average, more than $12,500 each year to area food shelf programs over the past five years. Store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. From June through August the store is also open Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. Pictured is Chamber Director Cindy Wannarka (right) presenting the First Business Dollar to Co-op volunteers (from left) Bob Hankey, Terry Roeser, Bob Peno, Heather Schmidtke, Kathy Severson, Karen Nytes, Ginny Petersen and Rolf Smeby. Not pictured is Kim Olson.
