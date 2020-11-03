Countryside Food Co-op in Hackensack is once again welcoming in-store shoppers starting Wednesday.

The store made the painful decision in March to close the store due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in July reopened on a limited basis for curbside pick-up, which has been well received by the membership. Curbside pick-up will continue to be provided, however members have been anxious to get into the store and get back to something more normal.  

The Board of Directors has worked diligently to come up with a plan designed to allow in-store shopping while keeping volunteers and members as safe as possible.

The Co-op will again be open Wednesdays, 10-5; Fridays, 1-5; and Saturdays, 9-noon.

The maximum capacity of shoppers will be five at a time. Customers will take a number and come inside when their number is displayed. Due to high traffic on Saturdays, numbers will not be handed out after 11:30 a.m. Preferred payment methods are by credit card or check. Masks are required

Shoppers can also go to the website at www.countrysideco-op.com or their Facebook page to review the procedures for curbside pick-up and in-store shopping.

The co-op thanks their very loyal volunteers who have worked for months to keep the store operating. They also thank members for their support and patience during these trying times.

