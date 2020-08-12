The Cass County Board updated its continuity of operations plan to include a mask mandate at the Aug. 4 meeting in Backus.
After requiring masks be worn in public, the board heard discussion regarding complications to a construction project at the county annex and a resolution adopting phase II of an archeological investigation near Gull Lake.
Last month the board approved a construction project in an abandoned elevator shaft into a new restroom at the county annex. However, complications relating to the removal of the elevator itself and the elevator track the county’s elevator and maintenance and repair vendor will need to inspect and assess the situation before moving forward.
After phase I of an archaeological survey of the new Gull River crossing at County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 70 in East Gull Lake found American Indian cultural material in the form of chipped stone flakes from stone tool manufacturing and a small piece of tempered grit, cork marked pottery. Phase II of the archaeological investigation was approved increasing the County’s cost by $5,437.
The state’s Cultural Resources Unit is preparing a contract amendment for further work at the site.
Conversion of the County’s boiler heating system to natural gas was also approved at the August 4 meeting. The contract was awarded to NAC Mechanical and Electrical Services that submitted the lowest of five bids at $998,700.
In other County business the Board:
Approved an emergency declaration to help fund storm clean up after the July 17 storm.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Pine River regarding water and sewer fixes as the county repairs CSAHs 1 and 44.
Approved distribution of the State’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) payment in the amount of $1,234,415 noting no significan changes from last years PILT distribution.
