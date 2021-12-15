The Cass County Citizens Budget Committee recommended a final levy of $24,111,891 for 2022 at last Thursday’s Truth in Taxation hearing that began at 6 p.m.
This is 2.99 percent above the 2021 final levy of $23,411,563 — an increase of $700,328. The public is invited to this meeting every year to offer comments and concerns, of which there were none. The meeting adjourned at 6:17 p.m.
In other business the Board:
Approved a grant request from Simon Whitehead, Cass County State Health Insurance Assistance Program coordinator, not to exceed $8,000 in the home health and learning category of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program.
Approved a grant request from Shannon Wright, owner of a home daycare, presented an ARPA request in the amount of $6,000 to purchase a new heavy duty playset that offers a lot of variety to keep children active and playing outdoors.
Approved a 2022-2024 memorandum of agreement from the University of Minnesota Extension Northeast Regional Director Susanne Hinrichs. The three-year agreement reflects the contract for services process and positions. The county levy investment in positions for the 4-H Program Coordinator, administrative support staff and 4-H program intern in 2022 is $132,507.
Approved an update on the Cass County housing study.
Approved a proposal to designate an 18.9 acre parcel in the Deep Portage Conservation Reserve as the Fay Harrington Izaak Walton League Memorial Pine Stand and include it on county maps.
The official recognition will enable the county to direct the public to the innovative outdoor classroom that is planned to be built within the memorial pine stand boundaries.
Approved a resolution presented by Elections Administrator Pamela Smith to establish annual polling places; the resolution is required each year with no changes to the polling places compared to last year; the precincts will remain mail ballot precincts.
Approved a grant application for voting election equipment through the Secretary of State’s office will cover the cost of seventeen additional 2D scanners, thumb-drives that hold election programming, software, and the cost of zero-tunnel type modems and upgrades.
Approved a final payment of contract on Reclaim work, Paving, Culverts, Grading and Paving across Cass County. The contract was $3,554,223.39 funded by State Aid Regular funds, Local Option Sales Tax funds, local [tax] dollars as well as Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe funding.
