Cass County Commissioners met on Groundhog’s Day, Feb. 2 at the Land Department building in Backus where the new Central Services Director was introduced and the board voted to support a second trail crossing tunnel connection in Walker.
The meeting began with a formal introduction to newly-hired Central Services Director, Thomas Buhl. The Board congratulated Tim Richardson, former Central Services Director, on his retirement and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Cass County.
Steve Bilben, a Shingobee Connection Trail Task Force representative, presented a request to commit $50,000 as matching funds from Conservation Fund 73 for Phase VI of the enhanced safety improvement plan that will install another tunnel under Highway 371 east of Walker next to the former Lucky Moose restaurant. A previous tunnel was constructed a few hundred yards west of the newly proposed tunnel site that leads to the Forestry building from the confluence of the Heartland and Paul Bunyan trails near City Park in Walker.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus presented a resolution establishing a tax-forfeit land sale for June 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of the Cass County Courthouse. In 2020 Cass County sold 67 tax-forfeit parcels totaling approximately 561 acres resulting in over $1.27 million in revenue.
Titus also present the 2020 Forest Stewardship Council certification (FSC) audit report. He noted that last year’s audit was held virtually and that the audit included a two-day onsite field audit. Cass County has been certified with FSC since 2000 to ensure lands are being managed in an environmentally, economically, and socially sound way.
Highway Engineer Darrick Anderson provided a resolution for Board consideration. He reported the city is requesting that Cass County sponsor their Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) Grant application for their Tower Avenue project connecting Tower Avenue from Division Street east to Highway 371.
Anderson noted that Minnesota Department of Transportation requires that non-state aid cities secure a county sponsor for this type of project. He also noted that this project was previously halted due to archeological finds. He reported that this project will address the archeological finds.
Anderson noted the city is responsible for all costs associated with this project, upon adoption of the resolution, the County will serve only as the sponsor and fiscal agent for the LRIP funds.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided, for Board consideration, a draft newsletter to be distributed with property tax statements. She noted the topics including a letter from the Chair on recent changes to operations, the summer meeting schedule, 2021 road projects, the public land auction, and information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
In other business the Board:
Approved a parking plan on CSAH 204 in Hackensack.
Approved a resolution to sponsor a local road improvement project in Ponto Lake Township.
Approved Bruce Shear and Rebecca Peterson to serve on the Extension Committee, finalizing committee assignments.
