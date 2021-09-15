The Cass County Board met Tuesday Sept. 7 in Walker to discuss a new site for recycling bins not too far from the old site in Walker, and census results and election redistricting for Cass County.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle presented an agreement to re-establish a recycling site for Walker. The Woods-n-Water Trading Post Co., also known as Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, has offered a site on Ottertail Road, formerly Stewart’s Automotive, as a recycling site location.
Access to the site would require some improvements such as Class 5 gravel in addition to grading and leveling. The agreement would be for a one-year trial period and could be renewed and/or renegotiated next September.
Elections Administrator Pamela Smith presented a summary of the 2020 Cass County census results. The population increased by 1,499 people to a total population of 30,066, up from 28,567 in 2010. Many expected a greater increase in population than reported. However, Cass County’s population increase by 5.24 percent which is higher than most rural non-metropolitan counties.
One factor that needs to be considered is that when the Census data information was being gathered the U.S. was on the cusp of a pandemic during the census and there are many reasons why some townships or cities within the county did not report the expected increase.
District population details include increased populations in Dist. 1 by 314; Dist. 2 by 440; Dist. 3 by 134. Districts with population decreases were Dist. 4 by 265 and Dist. 5 by 622.
In other business the Board:
Approved a resolution endorsing a redistricting plan for Cass County to be finalized in April, 2022.
Approved the Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District second quarter report.
Approved a memorandum of agreement with Birch Lake Township for Cass County to maintain a portion of 44th Street NW, that provides access to the Walker/Hackensack transfer station.
Approved Resolution 48-21 with a preliminary levy at 3.5 percent while directing department heads and budget committee members to look for a lower final levy before the September 30 deadline.
Approved a request to fill the vacant Forest Resource Manager position consistent with the proposed Land Department work plan.
Approved a new meeting location for the September 21 Board meeting will change to Fairview Township in Nisswa.
