The Cass County Board met May 17 at Pillager City Hall on the first of their summer meetings that venture into rural Cass County so residents from these locations can attend a meeting.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported that as a result of a severe thunderstorm May 12 the board declared a state of emergency after an investigation determined that damage in the Pillager area was caused by straight-line winds.
Stevenson said at this time Sylvan Township, Fairview Township, the Cass County Highway Department and Crow Wing Power Cooperative have reported damage totaling about $65,000. A residence in Pillager reported roof damage; two county buildings, one in Walker and one in Hackensack, also sustained wind damage.
The Board noted that the threshold amounts for state and federal assistance are unknown at this time but if threshold amounts are met, the resolution that was presented will allow for the county to receive financial assistance.
In other business the Board:
Tabled a motion to replace Deep Portage’s damaged roof until the Deep Portage Committee of the Board can meet and bring a recommendation back to the board.
Passed a resolution supporting the forfeited tax settlement report establishing the withholdings for reforestation and trails prior to tax forfeit distribution.
Heard the first quarter report from Kevin Lee, for the Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District.
Approved the Minnesota Department of Transportation master partnership contract with Cass County for 2022 to 2027.
Approved a contract for reclaiming and paving CSAH 40 to Hwy. 371 (the southern edge of Hackensack) as well as construction of a new right turn lane at the intersection of CSAH 40 and Hwy. 371 to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $1,428,444.77.
Approved a contract for herbicide application to JH Lawn Solutions for $30,003 as the low bidder. The high bid was from B&P Weed Control for $36,240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.