The Cass County Board met April 19 to discuss a Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Liaison Committee meeting and some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant requests.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Liaison Committee meeting. He reported that the Committee reviewed staff updates for 2022 including pending retirements, recent vacancies, and recent hires.
The SWCD has experienced an increase in available funding to match the increase in workloads. Stevenson also noted that the increase is primarily linked to the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan implementation.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Capital Assistance Program (CAP) Grant, needed for improvements to the Pine River Transfer Station, is under consideration to move from a maximum of $2 million to $5 million for approved grants. Projects requesting MPCA CAP grants statewide have increased consistent with increased material and labor costs.
Stevenson also reported on a summary of the current Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan activity, noting that Pine River, Leech Lake River, and Mississippi Headwaters plans are in the implementation stage and that the Crow Wing River and Grand Rapids/Mississippi River Plans are in the planning stage.
The Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) plan was recently updated, and the current budget was approved by both the County and SWCD Boards and the funding for AIS is stable.
There is still work to be done with the noxious weed program as some rights of way within the county are seeing an increase of noxious weeds. Some SWCD funding would need to be shifted to the Department of Revenue before it could be used for noxious weed control.
No changes to the current county and SWCD agreement are needed at this time. The agreement continues year to year unless terminated by either party with required notice. It was also noted that the mutual respect between both Boards makes the agreement work well for leadership and staff.
Steve Burdick, owner of Due North, presented an ARPA grant for consideration. He and his wife own two small assisted living homes in Pine River and Backus that serve 20 individuals. Typical assisted living homes only accept private pay, however, their focus is on the care of individuals who are on Medical Assistance and cannot afford to pay for their care out of pocket. They requested and the Board approved $4,000 in grant funds to replace their heating and cooling systems with one that has fresh air ventilation exchange system and cleans the air through UV light or another filtration system.
Sheriff Tom Burch presented an amendment to the $35,000 body/vehicle camera budget for board consideration. He reported that their current camera system is outdated and soon to be obsolete. The new system would combine the body camera and squad camera as one system.
With the current camera system, officers must physically activate the camera and the new camera system will turn on automatically when needed, removing human error. The board approve the amended body/vehicle camera budget increase by $86,512 for the initialization of the program with an increase of $75,000 per year thereafter.
In other business, the Board:
Tabled a request from Jonathan Knowles, owner of Madeline Properties, for $25,000 to make energy efficient updates to his two rental homes, including new windows and HVAC systems. It was noted that more information is needed from the applicant to determine if this request is appropriate under the Workforce Housing funding category.
Approved an updated summer board meeting schedule.
Heard an annual report from Probation Director Jim Schneider and Minnesota Department of Corrections District Supervisor Mark Smith.
Heard an annual report from Land Commissioner Kirk Titus summarizing activities in forest management, recreation management, survey activity, and land asset management programs.
Approved a contract bid from Anderson Brothers Construction for $3,999,384 as the low bid. Higher bids came in at $4,489,849, $4,956,206, $5,011,420 and $5,664,215.
Approved a bid for the aggregate stockpile project for gravel stockpiles to be crushed in the county-owned Fairview pit and the privately-owned Schnoor Pit. TNT Aggregate was approved with the low bid for $106,550. The other bid was for $123,530.
Approved a bid for aggregate surfacing to Swenson Aggregate and Construction for $702,042 and $166,870 for county and township road surfacing respectively.
Approved extending the chloride application program for the 2022 season.
Heard the 2021 Highway Department Annual Report.
All Cass County department annual reports can be read on the Cass County website at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/
