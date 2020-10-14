The Cass County Board of Commissioners met October 6 and voted to extend the CARES Act grant application deadline to Oct. 23 for Cass County businesses, non-profits, local governments and school districts. Applications are on the Cass County website.
The board also heard discussion regarding the 2019 State financial audit, an upcoming vacancy at Central Services and re-routing a county ATV trail.
County CFO Sandra Norikane reported on a financial audit for 2019 fiscal year. Norikane noted that the State auditors were unable to make it to the Cass County Courthouse to do an in-person audit this year due to COVID-19, but she did submit revenue charts indicating where revenue comes from and where it goes.
Property and “other” taxes account for 45 percent of county revenue with state and local grants at 28 percent and county investments, fees, charges and federal grants making up the remainder.
County revenue filters mostly into Public safety 20 percent, highway/streets 26 percent, human services 22 percent, with natural resource conservation, capital projects, general government, sanitation, health, and culture and economic development making up the last portion of county spending.
The Board also created a “Committee of the Board” to establish an interview panel for the Central Services Director position that will be vacated by Tim Richardson when he retires Feb. 12, 2021. Commissioners Scott Bruns and Dick Downham volunteered to serve on the panel.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus presented a request to allow ATVs share the roadway with vehicles on a 1.3 mile stretch of road in the Emily-Outing area on County Road 58. Titus also reported that trail maintenance in previous years have been very ineffective because of heavy soils and the high water table.
Crime Victim Unit Coordinator Shannon Pfeiffer received the MADD 2020 State-Wide Recognition Victim Services Award for her dedication and committment to victim advocacy.
Pillager Family Center Executive Director Betty Doss and Executive Director Leslie Bouchonville presented an annual report for the Family Center. The report outlined business as usual for the first two months of the year that lead into the quaranine lockdown. Since then the family center has offered services mostly through phone and email. They have recently started to assist individuals by appointment and have subsequently begun reduced-size preschool classes with safety protocols in place.
