The Cass County Board met March 21 to hear the planning and zoning activity annual report and to discuss a new ATV ordinance.
Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford presented the Environmental Services Department (ESD) Planning and Zoning Activity Report for 2022. Data suggests that the all-time high of planning and zoning activity that occurred in 2021 has leveled off. Although issued permits had increased by 6.8 percent, the revenue associated with these permits decreased by 8 percent. Indicating that the zoning permits issued were for smaller jobs than previous new home construction and additions.
Overall planning and zoning permits for buildings and septic systems increased by 101 permits compared to 2021 but that revenue was down roughly $40,000. The total number of variances decreased by 7.4 percent; conditional use permits increased by 28.6 percent; shoreland alteration permits decreased by 33 percent; reclassifications decreased by 61 percent; and minor subdivisions or plats combined were down by 30 percent. Planning and zoning fee revenue in 2022 was down $48,094 from 2021 but up roughly $33,000 over 2020.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary from the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Ordinance Committee of the Board as ATV activity levels are higher than ever. The committee discussed complaints from landowners about damage to their driveway approaches as well as to shoulders of the roads.
Another issue was the current policy that county roads are open unless posted, which is the opposite of a bill being introduced at the legislature to reverse the policy.
The Committee agreed that an ATV ordinance for Cass County should have a goal to increase public safety, protect soil and water, and reduce costs for constituents.
The next step will be to meet with local ATV and snowmobile clubs for input before engaging local township boards. The Committee had no recommendations to board at this time.
In other business the Board:
Approved a summer meeting schedule where commissioners hold the second meeting in the months of May through September. See the county website for the full schedule.
Approved a resolution to be adopted for staff to complete federal settlement documents regarding the opioid settlement.
Approved a grant application to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Grant funds will be used to purchase quantities of leaf-eating beetles to destroy purple loosestrife infestations.
Approved a bid for aggregate surfacing to Swenson Aggregate and Construction for $323,261 as the low bid. Sanders Construction, $458,136.80 and Kowalczyk Gravel, $464,393 were the other bidders.
Approved a bituminous surfacing and aggregate shoulders contract to Knife River for $793,618.
Approved final payment for pavement replacement on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 33, CSAH 67, and County Road 106, as well as a mill and overlay on CSAH 32.
