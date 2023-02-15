The Cass County Board met Feb. 7 to hear some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications and further the county’s agenda.

Walker’s Immanuel Lutheran Church President of the Board of Education Todd Frybarger, Principal Jana Kietzmann and Financial Consultant Kelly Schmidtke presented an ARPA grant request to build an addition to their school facility. They reported that since the pandemic, they have had numerous people show interest in their school because they were not in favor of e-learning and preferred their children have in-person learning. 

