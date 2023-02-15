The Cass County Board met Feb. 7 to hear some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications and further the county’s agenda.
Walker’s Immanuel Lutheran Church President of the Board of Education Todd Frybarger, Principal Jana Kietzmann and Financial Consultant Kelly Schmidtke presented an ARPA grant request to build an addition to their school facility. They reported that since the pandemic, they have had numerous people show interest in their school because they were not in favor of e-learning and preferred their children have in-person learning.
They also would like to expand the childcare capacity and early learning opportunities for the community, noting that they are currently restricted from further growth because of the size of the building. Because of this they have had to turn away students because of the building size restrictions in the past. With the ability to grow the school from 30 students to 75 students, the tuition assistance would increase for those in need. Immanuel does not turn people away because they cannot pay tuition.
The projected cost is $500,000 with a $250,000 request from the county, which was approved.
Chief of the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department Kenny Raines presented an ARPA application to fund the purchase of a used fire truck. After purchasing a tanker truck, increasing repairs for other vehicles and the need for viable equipment led them to apply for funding to adequately serve their large area.
The cost of the additional vehicle is $25,000, but the approved request was for $20,000.
Pine River-Backus School Business Manager Jolene Bengston presented an ARPA application to build a 26- by 26-foot health services addition to house mental health services and school nurses, allowing for private meeting spaces and easy access for staff, students and parents to pick up sick students. Total project cost is estimated at $1.67 million and was approved with a request from the county for $265,016.
In other county business the Board:
Presented county legislative priorities to State Sen. Justin Eichorn, District 6, District 5A Rep. Krista Knudsen, and Rep. Ben Davis, District 6A. The list of issues included transportation, solid waste, mental health treatment funding, Tribal tax agreements, property tax classifications, public safety and tax forfeited lands.
Approved a request from Cass County Historical Museum Director Tim Anderson for two commissioners to serve on the Museum Board. Commissioners Bob Kangas and Jeff Peterson agreed to serve.
Approved the Cass County 2023 newsletter.
Heard the 2022 Auditor-Treasurer annual report.
Approved tax forfeited land be sold at auction June 10. The parcels are located in Boy River, Crooked Lake Township, Remer, Birch Lake Township, Becker Township, Woodrow Township and Maple Township.
Approved a request to upgrade current networking equipment that is eight to 10 years old. Some equipment supports services that need to operate 24-7.
Tabled the request to designate a portion of the shoulder along CSAH 37 as a bike lane and set new speed limits, pending more information from a speed study taking place currently.
Approved a request from County Engineer Darrick Anderson authorizing Cass County to enter into a Local Road Improvement Program grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to facilitate funding that was obtained to construct Highway 37 from Highway 34 to Highway 371/200, just south of Walker, affectionately known as the Ah-Gwah-Ching cut off.
Approved a contract that is part of the overall CSAH 70 realignment project in East Gull Lake.
Approved a request from Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford, who requested that one commissioner serve on the Mississippi River-Grand Rapids One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee. Commissioner Rick Haaland agreed to serve on the board.
