Cass County Commissioners met Oct. 1 to tend to some new business, hold a public hearing and honor a county employee for exemplary service.
Cass Co. Dep. of Probation
Probation Director Jim Schneider introduced Probation Officer Travis Fisher. Fisher has previously been an intern and is currently president of the Minnesota Association of Pre-Trial Services.
Fisher returned from out-of-state training that focused on pre-trial services that help him aid judges in making decisions about whether someone should be released before trial/court. If someone is incarcerated, possibly for days, jobs could be lost, housing and vehicle payments could also be missed which creates a situation that often lead’s a person to failure as a result of incarceration.
When someone is released before trial/court, however, they can continue to work, and pay their bills and be productive, and the success rates are a lot better.
These decisions are based upon risk factors that Fisher brings to light when the judge makes the decision to release someone or not. Those who can afford a Bond (and secure their pre-trial/court release) have more success in court than those who can’t afford the Bond creating a cycle of failure for these people.
City of Walker request for funding
Walker City Administrator Terri Bjorkland presented a proposal from the Walker Council requesting the county’s commitment to help fund a “heated men’s, women’s and family restroom facility” located in front of Leer Title LLC at the corner of Fifth St. and Railroad Avenue.
That location would eliminate a large section of parking between Leer and Cafe Zona Rosa. This lot has become a de facto parking lot for some residents who live in apartments in the downtown area as well as employees from nearby businesses.
The estimated cost of the restrooms is $125,000. The Walker Council has invested $86,325 to date and requested $80,000 in funding from the county.
This proposal is in conjuction with connecting the Heartland Trail between city park and Sixth Street, estimated at over $99,000 bringing the estimated project to $225,275.
The board tabled the action on the request sending it back to the Walker City Council.
Commissioner Jeff Peterson compared the project to the Hackensack City Pier project where area residents first raised funds for the project before requesting additional funds from the county.
Tax Abatement public hearing
The scheduled public hearing to discuss temporarily reducing Black Line LLC’s tax responsibility was uneventful as no residents showed up to protest or support the economic tax abatement.
There was a little discussion by the board and Chief Finance Officer Sandra Norikane.
Commissioner Dick Downham was the only nay vote stating, “I don’t know if we should be using tax money for private industry. I’m not sure if that’s the business we should be in.”
Norikane respnded by stating, “In the beginning [for the first two years] we are all paying for [Black Line’s] taxes. After the abatement, we’ll see the benefit, and everyone’s taxes will go down because of [the abatement].”
The terms of the abatement start in 2021 and carry through 2025 with Black Line having no taxes assessed for 2021 and 2022 then 75, 50 and 25 percent reductions for years 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively, after which Black Line will assume its full tax responsibility in 2026.
Land Department grant proposal
Kirk Titus, land department director, presented a grant proposal on behalf of the Longville Lakes Snowmobile Club.
The purpose of the grant is to request funds from the Federal Recreational Trail Program to purchase new trail grooming equipment. The equipment request is for a snowmobile trail groomer.
The grant requires a 50 percent match. The county’s portion is $60,000 and will be paid from the recreation trails account.
The motion passed unanimously.
County employee honored
Jenny Blue, who works with the Women Infants Children (WIC) program, was nominated and won the Northwest Regional WIC Everyday Hero Award for 2020.
Blue was living out of state when she was applying for the job, and after her interview was hired over the phone, which is a testament to her communication skills and abilities as she was nominated by her colleagues both in Cass County and the northwest region of WIC.
WIC is a Federal grant program for which Congress authorizes a specific amount of funds each year to help pregnant women through pregnancy and up to six weeks after birth or after pregnancy ends; breastfeeding women, up to infant’s first birthday; nonbreastfeeding postpartum women, up to six months after the birth of an infant or after pregnancy ends; infants, up to their first birthday.
