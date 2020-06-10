Cass County Commissioners voted to continue limiting public access to county buildings until June 16.
Other issues brought before the board at the June 2 meeting in Backus were the county’s capital improvement plan, a highway department contract and a briefing from Camp Ripley’s Adjutant General.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented the county’s capital improvement plan again for further dicussion regarding Pine River transfer station upgrades. Prior to the discussion the board held a public hearing to hear anyone who wanted to comment on the capital improvement plan itself.
There were no Cass County citizens in attendance for the public hearing and the capital improvement plan was approved unanimously.
Camp Ripley’s Adjutant General Lowell E. Kruse presented a briefing that covered its 2019 economic impact, how they are dealing with COVID-19, and new construction projects and repairs to buildings affected by a tornado, to name just a few of the topics covered. The whole briefing is posted on the Cass County website at co.cass.mn.org
In other business, the board voted to approve a contract for noxious weed spraying to B and P Weed Control as their $44,070 bid was the lowest. The only other bid submitted was from Central Applicators for $70,625.
The Board also approved the purchase of 5,000 county highway and recreation maps from mapping firm B.I.G.
