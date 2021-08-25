The County Board met in Cass Lake Aug. 17 where they discussed a land acquisition, personell issues and the Enbridge Energy assesment settlement.
Walker Area Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz presented a land acquisition of undeveloped shoreline consisting of critical muskellunge spawning and nursery habitat. The land includes riparian and submerged vegetation including wild rice and old-growth forest. The land will be designated as restricted use where hunting and trapping are prohibited because of the proximity of occupied year-round homes. The land totals approximately 5.25 acres and 1,300 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Miller’s Bay on Leech Lake.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported two items from the Personnel Committee of the Board. The first item eliminated the office support specialist position within the Probation Office and added an administrative agent position. The second personnel item included the recommendation to postpone filling the vacant resource manager position at the Land Department, pending a review of the proposed work plan with the recently approved LIDAR Inventory program.
Cass County CFO Sandra Norikane reported that in late June, Cass County was notified the Enbridge Energy lawsuit for the over-assessment by the state of Minnesota during tax years 2013-2017, had reached a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Anticipating the coming settlement, the County increased its uninsured claim reserve in 2018, as it became apparent that local townships could be faced with liabilities that far exceeded their annual levy.
However, county auditors were notified that as part of the 2021 Omnibus Tax Bill, a one-time grant award was approved to help cover the local government costs of the settlement. Cass County was awarded over $2.6 million in funds on August 9 to cover the local government costs. Detail was not provided on how the amount was calculated for each county.
In other business the Board:
Approved more American Rescue Plan Act grant funding for the county.
Approved an updated Educational Neglect and Truancy Intake Referral From and Truancy Intervention – Collaborative Response from the County Attorney.
Held a public hearing for the first reading of the Cass County Comprehensive Plan update.
