The Cass County Board heard a report from the Citizen Budget Committee Nov. 5 regarding department budgets and the proposed 2020 budget levy.
Earlier this fall the board set a goal to not let the levy increase beyond 3.4 percent. After the latest round of reports from county programs and departments, the board learned that the proposed budget increase will not exceed 3 percent; in fact the number projected for the levy increase is 2.9 percent over the 2019 budget.
The board will present the budget at the Truth in Taxation public hearing Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at the Cass County Courthouse.
At the 3 p.m. regular board meeting that precedes the public hearing, the board will address a complaint about the condition of 48th Ave. SW near Pine River, a road in Walden Township.
The petitioner stated the road is all but impassable, has a failing culvert and fencing is too close to the board.
Environmental Services Dept.
ESD conducted a comparison of its planning and zoning fees with 10 neighboring counties as well as evaluated the departmental budget to determine proposed 2020 planning and zoning and land use permit fees. No significant changes have been made to the ESD fee schedule in over 10 years.
To make the planning and zoning functions of ESD self-supporting, changes to the current fee schedule are necessary.
Proposed planning and zoning increases for the 2020 budget include 20 percent across the board for land use permits; variance requests from $395 to $450; and site visits not associated with the initial permit application, only additional subsequent visit requests to the site.
Current solid waste fees, free for county residents on a monthly basis, include:
• Appliances, one per month
• Household electronics
• Motor oil, antifreeze
• Tires, four per month
• Yard waste and compost
Proposed increases at transfer stations include additional appliances beyond one per month $5; additional passenger or light truck tires $3; truck or tractor tires $15 each; construction materials $25 per yard or by weight over transfer station scales at $74.91 per ton; yard wastes $3 per yard for anything over 3 yards; and scale service for non-residents $5 per trip over the scale.
Highway Dept.
The Highway Department presented a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) fund request for a county-wide project to upgrade the paint on existing pavement messages.
They propose ground-in pavement messages to increase the life of striping and decrease maintenance costs as painted messages end up being scraped off by plows.
These messages include “STOP AHEADS” and other similar pavement markings that are currently re-painted annually. The project is estimated at $150,000 and is eligible for 80 percent funding through HSIP.
A second proposal to improve County Road 161 and also partner with Smoky Hollow Township to improve Little Thunder Drive NE was presented. The township road is the final connection to the public access on Little Thunder Lake.
The township portion of the road is $70,000, which is eligible for 100 percent funding from the Department of Natural Resources’ State Park Road Account (SPRA).
The project will address safety and drainage concerns along roadways. The roads will remain gravel.
The Highway Department will provide engineering services on both projects and proposes to bid them together. Upon receipt of funding the county and township will need to enter into a joint powers agreement.
Cass HRA plan
Scott Wilson, Executive Director for the Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), presented a plan to convert 12 public housing units in Backus to Section 8 project-based vouchers, which allows the HRA to manage and increase the number of Section 8 vouchers by 12.
This project will allow the current and future residents to move with a tenant-based voucher as necessary to be closer to family, school, a new job or other reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.