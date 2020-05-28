Cass County Commissioners voted to continue to limit public access to county facilities until June 2 during the May 19 board meeting in Backus.
Also discussed during the meeting was liquor license fee relief, solid waste tipping fees and the tax-forfeit land sale.
A public hearing was also scheduled to allow the public to voice support or concerns at the June 16 county board meeting at Pine Lake Township Hall near Huddle’s Resort. The public hearing will begin just after the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will focus on the request by Huddle’s to transfer control of Temporary Trunk Highway 34 between 19th Ave. NW and Plantain Trail NW, located within the Huddle’s Resort property, from Cass County to Pine Lake Township.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported back from the Solid Waste Committee of the Board that tipping fees will increase this year on municipal solid waste by $2 per ton. The typical increase is $1 annually, but with added expenses and decreased revenues due to COVID-19 the fee will go up by $2.
Stevenson also noted that a feasibility report to replace the Pine River transfer station has been discussed. The recommendation was to include the transfer station’s replacement into the county’s capital plan as it will take three to four years of applications (typically) before the project will be funded.
Transfer station equipment was also discussed but no recommendation was made at this time.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented a resolution to reduce the fees for liquor licenses temporarily in Cass County, for renewals only. The fees will decrease for on-sale liquor from $1,500 to $1,000, on-sale wine with strong beer from $300 to $200, and combination on-sale and off-sale license fees will go from $2,000 to $1,340.
Norikane also reported that in 2019 the Land Department had one of its best years on record and will distribute $1,914,936. In 2018, the department distributed $1.6M, and in 2017, $1.7M.
Norikane recommended that the percentage withheld for reforestation remain at 30 percent, and the percentage for trails remain at 20 percent, both of which are the maximum funding percentages allowed by Minnesota statute. These withholding from tax-forfeited settlements are set aside or “withheld” so they can be injected into the county’s budgets for reforestation and maintenance of recreational areas.
In other matters, Land Department Commissioner Kirk Titus reported that due to COVID-19, the date of the next tax-forfeit land sale will be moved from June 13 to October 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Kevin Lee, Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District Director, reported an increase in first quarter services of $3,027 over what was budgeted.
Destination hospitals were Brainerd with 25 patients transported, Crosby 15, Bemidji 10, Deer River 7, Cass Lake 5, Park Rapids 4, Grand Rapids 3 and Air Care 2.
Also presented was a letter from Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead that commended Cass County Health Human and Veteran’s Services for its “perfect performance” regarding 2019 reporting requirements.
