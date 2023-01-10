Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk is sworn into office during a ceremony held last week at the Cass County Courthouse.
Photo submitted

The Cass County Board of Commissioners met Jan. 3 to set the stage for the coming calendar year as they do at the first board meeting of each year.

Probation Director Jim Schneider presented a resolution  endorsing the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group urging the state Legislature to pass a new funding formula adding significant appropriations for probation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments