The Cass County Board of Commissioners met Jan. 3 to set the stage for the coming calendar year as they do at the first board meeting of each year.
Probation Director Jim Schneider presented a resolution endorsing the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group urging the state Legislature to pass a new funding formula adding significant appropriations for probation.
Community Supervision is a fundamental part of the criminal justice system in Minnesota that includes services such as probation, supervised release and intensive supervised release.
In the past the Legislature decided that community supervision was best delivered through a state-county partnership and stated a clear intent that the state would provide significant funding to the counties for the operation of local programs. However, over the past 20 years, Minnesota has become the state with the lowest level of corrections funding in the nation because the Legislature has not followed through with adequate state resources to support community supervision.
Schneider underlined the idea that a revised community supervision funding formula is necessary to ensure that all communities in Minnesota have enough state funding to provide a consistent standard for effective evidence-based community supervision services.
In other business the Board:
Approved appointments to the Association of Minnesota Counties including Commissioner Rick Haaland for Environmental and Natural Resources, Commissioner Bob Kangas for General Government, Commissioner Jeff Peterson for Health and Human Services, Commissioner Neal Gaalswyk for Public Safety, and Commissioner Scott Bruns for Transportation and Infrastructure. Voting delegate staff include County Administrator Josh Stevenson, Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane and Highway Engineer Darrick Anderson.
Approved the business rules of procedure by which meetings will be run.
Approved committee appointments for 2023.
Approved a resolution for printing and publishing in The Pilot-Independent, for financial statements, delinquent real estate tax list, notice of expiration of redemption, summary of proceedings, legal notices, classified section, legal notices-additional publications and online services.
Approved board meeting schedule.
Approved the County Jail labor contract.
Approved the county newsletter.
Approved annual polling places for unorganized precincts.
Approved a request for the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race.
Approved the Joint Powers Agreement with the City of East Gull Lake for the East Gull Lake Trail Project.
