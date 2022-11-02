The Cass County Board met Oct. 18 to discuss the proposed property tax levy, county wages as well as another round of American Rescue Plan Act grant funds.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Citizen’s Budget Committee meeting where members discussed budget-related changes and the board’s adoption of a preliminary tax levy of 5.06 percent above the 2022 levy that would result in a $1,219,809 increase in property taxes.
County labor representatives are requesting 5 to 8 percent cost of living adjustments for three years during this year’s labor negotiations. Some neighboring counties are adjusting 2022 wages to help settle future labor contracts. As neighboring counties adjust their contracts Cass County is set to fall behind in competing wages.
Sequestered funds from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund resulted in two payments of $689,173 to Cass County over the next two years with staff recommending these funds go directly toward labor contract negotiations.
Stevenson also reported that Cass County will receive additional American Rescue Plan Act grant funds totaling $1,378,347. The funds will be disbursed in two installments, one immediately after funds have been requested and certified, the other after the start of calendar year 2023.
In other business the Board:
Approved a motion to approve the Personnel Committee of the Board recommendation to deny a step in a grievance regarding a written reprimand of a Health Human and Veteran’s Services employee. If the Union wants to proceed to the next step the County, by mutual agreement, will request mediation of the grievance before proceeding.
Approved a motion to establish a committee of the board with Commissioners Jeff Peterson and Neil Gaalswyk to bring a recommendation back to the full board regarding how to proceed with Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) staffing, ordinance updates, contracted work and SWCD administration.
Approved a request from the County Attorney office to update the existing case management system. The update will cost $83,900 and annual support services will cost approximately $13,775.
This project will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act grant funds for $49,000 and the existing county attorney’s 2022 budget funds, with no impact on the levy or fund balance.
Approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans. Operation Green Light is a designated time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform that are transitioning from active service.
Heard an update from Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane who provided a third quarter financial review to the Board. Norikane reported on revenues and expenditures and the current budget performance of the General Fund, Road and Bridge, Health, Human and Veteran’s Services, Capital Projects, Unorganized Townships, Forfeited Tax, and Environmental Trust Accounts. She also reported that all funds appear to be trending well to budget.
Approved a motion to establish a public hearing to adopt the county fee schedule. The hearing will be held Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Truth in Taxation meeting to be held in the commissioner’s board room at the courthouse.
