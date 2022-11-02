The Cass County Board met Oct. 18 to discuss the proposed property tax levy, county wages as well as another round of American Rescue Plan Act grant funds.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Citizen’s Budget Committee meeting where members discussed budget-related changes and the board’s adoption of a preliminary tax levy of 5.06 percent above the 2022 levy that would result in a $1,219,809 increase in property taxes. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments