The Cass County Board met Nov. 1 to discuss the Environmental Services Department (ESD) staffing issues as well as the ESD third quarter activity report.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported the Growth Solutions Committee of the Board reviewed current staffing issues in the ESD. Over 70 percent of the department’s employees have been in their positions for less than two years. The ESD Deputy Director position has been open since June and the county has received few applications from qualified applicants. Stevenson noted the committee concluded the position’s compensation and the title for the position should be reviewed. Re-grading the position to recognize the complexity of the job may help increase compensation and attract more qualified applicants.
The committee also discussed proposed land use ordinance revisions and fees. The current land use ordinance is working and requested amendments will be posted to the county website for public comment in preparation for the Truth in Taxation public hearing Dec. 8. A more complete land use ordinance revision should take place after the County Planner position is filled and staff can examine the land use ordinance for both required mandates and opportunities to remove government requirements. The current fees collected are not covering costs, updated fees for 2023 will be considered during the public hearing.
The Committee also talked about contracted work needed to provide service to constituents which are managed by ESD.Costs have increased due to fuel and labor as reflected in recent contract amendments. The committee recommends that the County Planner position be filled before requests for proposals are solicited on any existing contracts. It was noted that contractors can request amendments to existing contracts at any time.
Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford present the 2022 third quarter planning and zoning activity report. Activity for the year is slightly up compared to last year’s near record level from last year. During the first three quarters, 1,695 permits have been completed compared to 1,655 from last year.
Total permit revenue is down 9.31 percent over last year, likely because of a late spring and fewer large scale homes, additions and septic systems installed. Five hundred zoning permits were issued versus 404 during last year, 30 variance requests versus 29 last year and three conditional use applications versus eight last year. Alteration permits shrank from 104 to 86 and reclassifications are also down from eight last year to six.
Solid waste volume is at record levels with a 6.27 percent increase over last year’s record year. Recycled material showed a 1 percent increase. The increase in solid waste and recycling shows that more people are moving to Cass County or staying for longer periods.
In other business the Board:
Approved a draft update to the county’s guide for requesting information and the inventory of private data. The content of the guide has not changed except for contact information to note new staff. Government entities are required by statute to identify and describe any private or confidential data maintained by the county. One addition to the inventory of private data is cast vote records, which is classified as private data under Minnesota statute.
Heard the 2022 Jail Inspection Report from Lieutenant Chris Thompson that was created in July by the State’s Department of Corrections.
Approved a Memorandum of Agreement between the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Itasca, and St. Louis to plan and implement protection and restoration efforts for the Mississippi River and Grand Rapids Watersheds.
Approved a resolution approving final payment for a contract that included ground-in pavement messages applied to county roads at the railroad tracks and stop locations throughout the county.
Approved a resolution approving the final payment for a contract to resurface CSAH 1 from Pine River to the east county line. The work included a safety improvement at the intersection of CSAH 1 and CSAH 44 with the construction of a new roundabout.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.