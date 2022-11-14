The Cass County Board met Nov. 1 to discuss the Environmental Services Department (ESD) staffing issues as well as the ESD third quarter activity report.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported the Growth Solutions Committee of the Board reviewed current staffing issues in the ESD. Over 70 percent of the department’s employees have been in their positions for less than two years. The ESD Deputy Director position has been open since June and the county has received few applications from qualified applicants. Stevenson noted the committee concluded the position’s compensation and the title for the position should be reviewed. Re-grading the position to recognize the complexity of the job may help increase compensation and attract more qualified applicants.

