Cass County’s Truth in Taxation public hearing, held at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 was attended by just four members of the public, plus county staff, and one letter was received in opposition to land use ordinance fee increases planned for 2020.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sandra Norikane provided a summary of the 2020 budget process, noting Cass County offers a transparent budgeting process by utilizing a citizens’ budget committee.
Cass has established a budget committee where each commissioner appoints one constituent from their district as a voting member, plus two commissioners, to create a committee of seven.
The committee also includes the county administrator, CFO, and assessor. All budget committee meetings are open to the public.
The budget committee must recommend a preliminary levy, or tax increase, and present the final levy request to the board before adoption.
Three committee meetings were held after initial department budget requests were made. During each meeting the committee met with department staff to discuss future goals and find areas where savings could be achieved.
The meetings resulted in a budget committee recommendation for a final levy, or budget increase request, at 2.94 percent increase over the 2019 levy, including a capital levy of $485,000 and use of $543,000 of Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
Salaries make up 2.72 percent of the proposed budget for 2020 compared to 2.04 percent of the budget in 2019. This was a result of a cost of living increase from 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided information on the proposed 2020 fee increases during the hearing. Stevenson noted that county staff anticipated charging triple fees for [home buyer’s] after-the-fact permits and variances, which happens about two to three times a year, based on current activity. The current Land Use Ordinance allows the Planning Commission to use its discretion for proposed fees for new property owners who have purchased non-compliant parcels and are working with the county to bring their property into compliance with the ordinance.
After closing the hearing, Board Chair Scott Bruns asked for a motion to schedule adoption of the 2020 fee schedule, effective Jan. 1, at the Dec. 17 regular board meeting; the motion was unanimously approved.
