Environmental Services Director John Ringle presented the first quarter planning and zoning activity report to the County Board at the April 20 meeting.
Activity was up significantly over last year’s first quarter, and 2020 had the most permitting activity since 2007. He also noted that 2021 is shaping up to be an even busier year with land-use zoning permits up by 52 percent with 345 permits issued in the first quarter while 226 permits were issued in the first quarter of 2020.
Ringle noted that conditional use permits are up, from two in 2020 to nine in 2021. Shoreland alteration permits are up, from 17 issued in 2020 to 48 issued in 2021. Revenue from permitting activities increased to over twice what was received during the first quarter of last year, from $40,270 to $91,052 this year.
The increases are due to several factors including an early spring that encouraged summer residents to come back early, changes in behavior due to the pandemic, with people working from home, and favorable interest rates for construction and home purchases.
A public hearing was held to hear the second reading of the proposed tobacco ordinance. After discussion, the board removed the illegal procurement language from a section of the ordinance consistent with state law in preparation for the third reading of the ordinance in order for it to pass.
Cass County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Executive Director Mike Paulus and Program Administrator Consultant Marina Lovell provided an update on recent activity. While the state and federal governments were trying to figure out how to assist businesses that were ordered to shutdown due to the pandemic, the EDC worked with the United States Department of Agriculture to convert $70,000 of their revolving funds into interest free $5,000 disaster recovery loans. Once the EDC received permission to participate as a lender, they released $280,000 to ten area businesses in distress, with funds ranging from $10,000 to $35,000.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided a fourth-quarter budget amendment summary. She reported that the road and bridge account was not overspent, but that it is required to show a reduction in inventory as an expense and to report any obligations at the end of the year.
Norikane provided an update on fund balance management, reporting that the 2020 audit is underway and that it is being performed remotely. Most balances are set, except for the health insurance fund, which is awaiting the March claims run-out that must be booked as a liability back to 2020.
The 2020 general fund activity resulted in a positive net position for the county due to funding received in response to the pandemic, changes in operations, and county investments that were still favorable compared to market rates at year end. The county anticipated some of this excess as part of the 2021 budget so the budget committee recommended the board authorize use of $325,000 from the surplus to reduce the adopted 2021 levy.
County Engineer Darrick Anderson reported that the current driveway/entrance [construction] permits do not require a fee or a deposit. Without a deposit the county has limited options when driveways are constructed that are not in compliance with the approved permit. The updated policy uses a very similar application process but includes a $500 deposit that will be refunded upon completion of an approved access or used towards removal of the non-compliant driveway entrance; the remaining costs, if any, will be invoiced.
In other business the Board:
Approved an increased capital projects assigned fund balance.
Held a third reading of the Cass County Land Use and Environmental Definitions Ordinances.
Approved an annual report from the Highway Department.
Approved the County Highway Access Management Policy.
Approved final payment on a contract for a [road] edge line rumble-strip project on county roads 7, 8, 9, 45 and 78.
Approved a Cass County Land Department annual report.
Approved a motion to continue to limit public access to county buildings through May 4.
