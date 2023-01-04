The Cass County Board met Dec. 20 when they finalized the property tax levy, and approved elected official compensation, appointees as well as labor contracts as they set the stage for the new year’s business calendar. 

Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided a summary of the 2023 budget including two meetings with the Citizens’ Budget Committee and the Truth and Taxation Hearing. She informed the board that the recommended levy of a 5.06 percent increase over the 2022 levy includes labor contract negotiations, property tax relief from the local option sales tax revenue fund, use of COVID-19/American Rescue Plan Act Grant funds and a capital levy. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments