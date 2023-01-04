The Cass County Board met Dec. 20 when they finalized the property tax levy, and approved elected official compensation, appointees as well as labor contracts as they set the stage for the new year’s business calendar.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided a summary of the 2023 budget including two meetings with the Citizens’ Budget Committee and the Truth and Taxation Hearing. She informed the board that the recommended levy of a 5.06 percent increase over the 2022 levy includes labor contract negotiations, property tax relief from the local option sales tax revenue fund, use of COVID-19/American Rescue Plan Act Grant funds and a capital levy.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented resolutions to establish elected official compensation for 2023. The proposed salary increase of 5 percent for the County Board is consistent with all other labor agreements, including the cost of living adjustment.
Proposed compensation for elected department heads for the Recorder’s Office and the County Attorney was consistent with all other labor agreements for 2023 including a 5 percent cost of living adjustment and 3 percent steps for the County Attorney. The County Recorder’s salary will rise to $90,916 while the County Attorney’s salary will increase to $134,888 both effective July 1.
Sheriff-Elect Bryan Welk requested his salary start at grade 46, step six, which is a deviation from current policy. Administrator Stevenson also noted that following current policy and procedures would put the sheriff-elect at grade 46, step four, but this would put him well below the average compensation for 2022 compared to the eight contiguous counties surrounding Cass. Welk was approved for grade 46, step six at $118,622 effective July 1.
In other business the Board:
Approved labor contracts for citizens who serve on boards at $75 per day except for the Planning Commission that will receive $150 for regularly scheduled meetings.
Approved labor contracts for Law Enforcement Labor Services, Operating Engineers and non-union personnel pay plans.
Approved John Brenny, Jay Kline and Jared Mankie’s presentation requesting a burial policy update. They requested an increase in funding provided for indigent burials. The rates for Cass County have been the same since 2006, they suggested an increase to $2,500 for indigent cremations and $3,500 for indigent earth burials. Fuel increases, labor rates, maintenance on transporting vehicles, crematory and building maintenance, utility costs, cremation containers, and casket costs are driving rate increases. They also reported that the $1,000 currently provided for indigent cremation barely covers a staff member doing the removal of a decedent, let alone the cremation itself.
Approved agreements between Pillager, Pine River, Backus, and Northland Remer Family Centers and Health, Human, and Veterans Services to provide basic services to families and assess the outcomes of the Family Center program services.
Approved Indirect Cost Transfers, Cass County revenues and expenditures by fund as well as for unorganized areas.
Approved the county equipment list.
Approved the county fee schedule.
Approved the published budget.
Approved Lima Township dissolution.
Approved Forest Certification Audit Summary.
Approved a Woodrow Township hydrant easement.
Approved final Highway Department payments for contracts 20119 and 21103.
Approved a position for a part-time Cass County 4-H Program Assistant for after-school through the University of Minnesota Extension program.
