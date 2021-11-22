The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has gone up by more than 45 percent over the last couple of weeks. The largest increase is to those between the age of 30-49.
In Cass County, the demographic with the highest number of cases (22) are those between the age of 19-29, while 50-59 is at 18 cases and 30-39 with 17 cases. Cass County currently has 256 cases reported from Nov. 4-17.
Hubbard County also has a high community transmission level with 277 cases already reported through the first 18 days of November. Sixty-four of those cases are children 18 and under.
There were less than 30 cases in June or July, but that number jumped to 493 in September and 452 in October.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that all fully-vaccinated adults are now able to get COVID-19 booster shots. All Minnesotans 18 and older who finished their primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago will be recommended and able to get their booster shot. All Minnesotans 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccine.
“We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans — and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” Walz said. “Cases are rising, community spread is high, and Minnesotans are moving indoors for the winter as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach. Now is the time for Minnesota adults to roll up their sleeves and get their booster shot when they’re due.”
A couple weeks ago and after an extensive clinical trial and final recommendations from CDC, children between 5- to 11-year-olds began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There are over 500,000 children across Minnesota that are now eligible for the vaccine. Ninety-four percent of Minnesota’s population is now eligible to be vaccinated.
The positivity rate is 11.60 percent in Cass County and 20.6 percent in Hubbard County. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Cass County is 4,400 with 50 deaths (47 a couple weeks ago), and 2,976 in Hubbard with 47 deaths (46).
The number of deaths in Minnesota is 9,125, which is 500 more than just a few weeks ago.
Beltrami County has 6,312 cases reported and 91 deaths, Crow Wing County has 9,795 cases and 121 deaths, and Itasca County has 7,011 cases and 93 deaths.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for walk-in at Cass County HHVS every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines available are Pfizer for ages 12+ including additional doses and booster doses; Moderna for ages 18+ including additional doses and booster doses; Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+ including booster doses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.