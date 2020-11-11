The death toll and positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an unprecedented rate across the state.
Over the last week, the number of positive cases provided by Cass County Public Health jumped from 504 Nov. 2 to 691 with two deaths occurring over the weekend. Cass County’s 14-day case rate is 87.86 with 255 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
A Cass County Public Health graph outlines positive cases from Oct. 23-Nov. 5 by zip codes. Walker has 49 cases, Pillager 37, Remer 29, Pine River 26, and Backus and Cass Lake 16. More than 70 new cases are under the age of 50.
Hubbard County cases jumped from 534 last week to 636 this week with 10 confirmed deaths. Over the last two weeks the case count for Laporte went up to 28 and 110 in Park Rapids.
In other area counties, Beltrami has 1,259 cases and 13 deaths, Crow Wing County 1,804 cases with 22 deaths and Itasca County has 1,086 cases and 17 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 184,788. The death toll is at 2,675, an increase of 176 from last week.
There were 25 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 36 Thursday, 34 Friday, 31 Saturday and 19 Sunday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 16,212 are health care workers. The number of people hospitalized over the last week is 272 with 53 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
