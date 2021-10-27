The number of COVID-19 cases in Cass, Hubbard and Beltrami counties continue to go up this fall.
Back in August there were only 150 cases in Hubbard County, but that number rose to 478 in September and is currently at 271 as of last Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is 17.48 percent.
In Cass County, there were 365 cases confirmed from Sept. 30 through Oct. 13, which is a case rate of 122.57. The new case rate dropped to 94.70 with 282 cases from Oct. 7-20.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Cass County is 3,937, and 2,579 in Hubbard.
The number of deaths in Minnesota is 8,559, with Cass County at 46 and Hubbard at 44.
Beltrami County has 4,270 cases and 80 deaths, Crow Wing County has 8.856 cases and 109 deaths, and Itasca County has 6.042 cases and 86 deaths.
Governor Tim Walz recently announced that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans in line with federal guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:
• 65 years and older;
• Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;
• Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions;
• Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings;
All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least 2 months after their initial vaccine.
Officials also authorized “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson — regardless of what product they received for their primary series. Minnesotans can direct questions about mixing and matching doses to their health care provider.
“Federal authorization of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses means more Minnesotans will be able to maximize their protection against COVID-19,” said Gov. Walz. “As a Johnson & Johnson recipient myself, I am excited to be able to get boosted protection against this virus, especially as the weather gets colder, the holidays approach, and more of our interactions and activities move indoors. Minnesotans who are recommended to get a booster should roll up their sleeves and get their shot.”
A comprehensive COVID-19 action plan to relieve Minnesota’s increasingly crowded hospitals and provide new rapid testing opportunities for Minnesota families was also announced. The state is taking immediate action to free up capacity at Minnesota’s long-term care facilities, in order to relieve hospital capacity, and is also taking steps to expand rapid COVID-19 testing opportunities to help Minnesotans find free, accessible, and quick testing resources in their communities.
Walz also urged the Minnesota Legislature to take immediate action to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
