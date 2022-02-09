COVID-19 cases may be going down across the nation, but some rural communities, like ones in northern Minnesota, are seeing a surge in cases.
The number of cases in Cass County rose from 276 from Jan. 6-19 to 326 from Jan. 24-Feb. 6. The death toll only increased by one to 71, while nationwide about 1,400 people are still dying each day.
In Hubbard County the number of positive cases went from 276 in December to 741 in January. That’s the largest jump since the first case was reported in May 2020.
The total number of deaths in Hubbard County rose from 53 to 56, Cass County has 71 deaths, Beltrami County 116, Crow Wing 154 and Itasca County has 131 deaths. The total number of deaths in Minnesota is 11,634, which is 400 more than just two weeks ago.
Gov. Tim Walz announced some measures a couple of weeks back to stop or slow down the COVID-19 Omicron surge. More than 200 nurses were brought in to provide short-term care in 32 Minnesota hospitals. The measures will expand hospital capacity as Minnesota healthcare providers manage staffing and bed shortages during this case surge.
“The Omicron variant has been incredibly difficult for our hospitals, who are treating a surge of patients while dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among their employees,” the governor said. “They asked for help, and we are providing it by bringing in more short-term emergency personnel to relieve our exhausted hospital staff. My deepest gratitude goes out to Minnesota’s hard-working doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who are persevering through unprecedented circumstances to treat their patients.”
The state is also providing 2.1 million KN95 masks to community groups, local public health agencies, schools, and other entities to ensure Minnesotans have access to high-quality masks during the current COVID-19 wave.
Around 650,000 KN95 masks will go to local public health agencies for residents, and schools will receive 550,000 masks to distribute to staff and students. Other recipients include MDH’s COVID-19 Community Coordinators, child care centers, clinics serving Medicaid enrollees, and tribal nations.
The distribution of masks started last week with further shipments in the days ahead. Organizations receiving masks will provide them directly to Minnesotans, and they will inform their communities how to get their masks. The State of Minnesota is working to prioritize getting these masks to people in higher risk settings, higher risk populations and the state’s schools.
“Throughout the pandemic we have built a strong partnership with schools, local public health agencies, community groups, and others to make sure Minnesotans can access the tools they need to safely navigate COVID-19. That includes KN95 masks, which are especially important as we confront the highly contagious Omicron variant,” Gov. Walz said. “Studies constantly show that high-quality masks like KN95s better protect wearers from COVID-19 and help slow the spread of the virus. As we navigate the difficult weeks ahead, make sure you mask up in public to protect yourself, your family and your community.”
