A third elderly Cass County person has died from COVID-19, moving the county’s death toll to three of people who have tested positive.
The 81-year-old man follows two 86-year-old women who died back in late April and early May.
The number of positive cases in Cass County is 83, an increase of nine from last week.
Of the new cases confirmed by Cass County Public Health Tuesday morning, seven are female and five are under the age of 26. They include a 2-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
In other area counties, Beltrami had another large surge, going from 244 cases last week to 279 with their first reported death Monday.
Crow Wing County now has 272 cases, an increase of 34 since last week along with 14 deaths, and Itasca County moved from 146 to 150 cases with 12 deaths.
The number of cases in Hubbard County is at 37, an increase of only two with zero deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
There were eight confirmed deaths in the state reported Thursday, six Friday, seven Saturday, six Sunday and nine Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 66,061, with the death toll jumping to 1,721, an increase of 55 from last week. So far, 1,273,397 tests have been completed. Patients no longer needing isolation is 59,568.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 7,351 are health care workers. There are 304 people currently hospitalized including 154 in ICU.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
