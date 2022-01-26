The number of COVID cases in many northern Minnesota counties continues to rise as does the death toll that went up 40 over a three-day period last week.
In Cass County, the number of deaths is 70, Hubbard County has 53 deaths, Beltrami County 112, Crow Wing 151 and Itasca County has 127 deaths. The total number of deaths in Minnesota is 11,193.
Cass County currently has 276 cases reported from Jan. 6-19 with a positivity rate of 92.68 percent. Hubbard County has a seven-day positivity rate of 27.23 percent with 282 cases reported in January so far.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Cass County is 5,859, 4,214 in Hubbard County, Beltrami County with 9,753, Crow Wing 13,526 cases and Itasca with 9,457.
Gov. Tim Walz recently announced the registration form is now open for parents to claim their $200 Visa gift card for vaccinating their 5- to 11-year-old children. Minnesota families whose 5- to 11-year-olds receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January and February are eligible to receive a $200 gift card.
Minnesota is a national leader in vaccinating this youngest eligible age group, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is first in the Midwest and sixth in the country for fully-vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds.
But getting as many eligible Minnesotans vaccinated as possible is critical to keeping Minnesota families safe and children in school.
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness in children. The shots help them stay safe while in school, gathering with their families, and playing with their friends,” said Governor Walz. “Getting children vaccinated in the best way to keep families safe from COVID-19 – and now, it’s the easiest way to get a Visa gift card. Get your child vaccinated and get $200. It’s that simple.”
Gov. Walz also directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to hire emergency staff to provide care at certain hospitals dealing with staff shortages during the current COVID-19 case surge.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) secured the staffing support and is directing nursing teams to hospitals identified by regional health care providers as most in need of emergency personnel. The nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days to provide care for patients.
The first round of nursing teams arrived at 23 hospitals last week. Another wave of nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead to support even more health care facilities.
