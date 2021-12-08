More COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and booster shots are now available to Minnesota families.
Last week Gov. Tim Walz was able to secure an additional one million over-the-counter BD Veritor At-Home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families.
“We’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” the governor stated in a press release. “Minnesota is a national leader in testing for COVID-19 and administering booster doses, and today’s announcement will provide even more resources for those who need them. I strongly urge every Minnesotan to get vaccinated, get boosted, and get tested to stay safe this holiday season.”
The BD Veritor is an individual rapid antigen test, and Minnesota expects to receive all one million tests before the end of the year.
It was also announced last week that Minnesota is a national leader in vaccinating children 5-11 years old and administering booster doses to adults. The state also recently crossed the milestone of getting 80 percent of adults at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
“We need every eligible Minnesotan vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID in our schools and communities and help our overburdened hospitals,” Gov. Walz said. “Right now, thousands of families are stepping up to get their children vaccinated and boost their own protection. I am proud of our state for meeting this moment and doing our part to curb this current surge. This holiday season: get your children vaccinated, and get your booster when you’re due.”
Minnesota is currently ranked sixth in the nation for the percentage of children 5-11 years old who have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Minnesota also ranks second nationally in percent of fully vaccinated people with booster doses. Providers across the state have administered more than 881,000 third doses and booster doses, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota follows only Vermont in booster administration.
The number of COVID cases in many northern Minnesota counties continues to rise as does the death toll that went up 15 in just the first two days of December.
In Cass County, the number of deaths rose from 50 to 56. Hubbard County has 49 deaths, Beltrami County 100, Crow Wing 124 and Itasca County with 99 deaths.
Cass County currently has 214 cases reported from Nov. 22-Dec. 5 with a positivity rate of 13.10 percent. Hubbard County has a seven-day positivity rate of 15.15 percent with 462 cases reported in November. Ninety-nine of those cases are children 18 and under.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Cass County is 4,641, 3,179 in Hubbard County, Beltrami County with 6,752, Crow Wing 10,393 cases and Itasca with 7,532.
The number of deaths in Minnesota is 9,654, which is 500 more than just two weeks ago.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for walk-in at Cass County HHVS every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines available are Pfizer for ages 12+ including additional doses and booster doses; Moderna for ages 18+ including additional doses and booster doses; Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+ including booster doses.
