During Gov. Tim Walz’s briefing earlier this week he discussed how his administration is engaging with Minnesotans across industries, organizations, and communities to safely get Minnesotans back to work.
Through virtual and in-person meetings, letters, emails, and survey responses, the governor is receiving feedback from leaders in every corner of the state.
As the state continues to combat COVID-19, Gov. Walz and public health officials encourage Minnesotans to stay home if they can, wear cloth masks in public, and maintain social distance to prevent spreading the virus to their neighbors and loved ones. As Minnesotans face this unprecedented challenge, there are resources available for support.
The number of COVID-19 deaths rose from 301 April 28 to 455 as of Tuesday morning. There were 28 deaths reported Thursday, 24 both Friday and Saturday, nine Sunday and 27 Monday. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities is 368.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota rose to 7,851. Another 434 people are currently hospitalized including 182 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 4,614.
The number of completed tests is 88,009 with 74,537 completed tests coming from external laboratories. All but five counties have a confirmed case, but because of a lack of laboratory testing materials, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) believe there are more cases in Minnesota than reported, and that the virus is circulating in communities.
Cass County has seven confirmed cases and Hubbard County has zero. Crow Wing County has 21 cases and one death, and Beltrami County six. Hennepin County still has the most confirmed cases with 2,519 and 303 deaths.
If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, start an E-Visit with you care provider. E-Visits are free for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.