The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County has dropped over the last couple of weeks due to errors in reporting cases that were in Cass County, N.D.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of cases in the county was 11, with two deaths occurring in early May.
Minnesota’s death toll for COVID-19 now sits at 1,313. There were nine confirmed deaths Friday, 15 Saturday, six Sunday and nine Monday — the first back-to-back single digit deaths since April 15-16.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota is 30,882, with 3,223 health care workers. There are 357 people currently hospitalized including 185 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 27,006.
Confirmed cases in Hubbard County jumped from two to five, Crow Wing County has 90 cases with 10 deaths, Beltrami County has 23 cases, and Itasca County has 59 cases and 12 deaths.
