The number of COVID-19 deaths more than doubled in a week to 301 as of Tuesday morning.
Saturday the Department of Health reported 28 deaths — the highest rate since the first death occured on March 21. Sunday’s death total dropped to 14 and Monday it was 15.
Minnesota now has more COVID-19 deaths than Wisconsin — 281 as of Monday, which just over a week ago had twice as many deaths than Minnesota.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota rose to 4,181 up from 2,470 last week. Another 314 people are currently hospitalized including 120 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 1,912.
The number of completed tests sits at 63,829 with 52,187 completed tests coming from external laboratories. All but eight counties have a confirmed case, but because of a lack of laboratory testing materials, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) believe there are more cases in Minnesota than reported, and that the virus is circulating in communities.
Cass County has five confirmed cases and Hubbard County has zero. Crow Wing County has 20 cases and Beltrami County six. Hennepin County still has the most confirmed cases with 1,524 and 193 deaths.
In accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s request and to better control the spread of the coronavirus, Essentia Health has expanded its testing criteria to include all patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. This change is effective immediately at all Essentia Health testing sites.
If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, start an E-Visit at EssentiaHealth.org. E-Visits are free for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. You also can call the hotline at (833) 494-0836. An Essentia provider will evaluate your symptoms and, if necessary, refer you for a test.
