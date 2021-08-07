PARK RAPIDS — Hubbard County Health officials has confirmation of the presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta strain appears to be more contagious and spread more easily and quickly, especially in indoor settings. Unvaccinated people and children are at most risk for COVID-19.
With the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country driven by the Delta variant, please consider getting vaccinated now to help slow the spread and protect yourself and others.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health has walk-in availability for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine will still be offered on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Community Health office. Register online at www.chisjh.org or call (218) 237-5464.
All Minnesotans who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between July 30 and Aug. 15 are eligible to receive a $100 gift card from the state of Minnesota.
