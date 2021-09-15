Positive COVID tests and contact tracing among the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity football team forced the athletic department to cancel Friday night’s home game with New York Mills.
But just a few hours after cancelling the football game, unmasked people packed one side of the gym floor with several WHA football players in attendance as the Lady Wolves volleyball team took on rival Pine River-Backus.
At Monday night’s WHA School Board meeting, Superintendent Brian Dietz acknowledged the district did not have a policy or plan in place in dealing with COVID cases and what the procedure should be in dealing with sports. He said moving forward the administration, school board and athletic department will work together to come up with a plan.
Darrin Strosahl, a parent of a football player, said COVID is not new. “You can’t play, but you can come to a volleyball game or school. Protocols should have been in place when school began.”
The Wolves home game with Ada-Borup this Friday is currently scheduled to be played, while the volleyball team had a home volleyball game Monday night.
There was also an outbreak of COVID among staff and the congregation at Calvary Evangelical Church in Walker that forced the church to close its doors for a few weeks. In-person worship services resumed Sunday, while Pastor John Dainsberg is currently in a Twin Cities hospital. There is a GoFundMe site set up for people to donate.
In a report sent out Monday from Cass County Public Health, the number of recent deaths were 11, including one each in Cass and Beltrami counties.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 7,903 with Cass County at 35. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Cass County is 3,134.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County is 41, while the number of cases is 1,994.
Beltrami has 4,051 cases and 70 deaths, Crow Wing County has 7,154 cases and 101 deaths, and Itasca County has 4,919 cases and 670 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 669,176 with 646,580 no longer isolated.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
After the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz said “This vaccine is safe, it’s saving lives, and now it’s fully approved.”
The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for Americans 16 years of age and older. The vaccine continues to be available to Americans between 12 and 15 years of age under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Two other vaccines — the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine — are authorized for Americans 18 years of age and older. FDA is continuing its review and approval process for these two vaccines as well as for use of Pfizer in people younger than 16.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
