COVID-19 cases in most rural areas of Minnesota have been rising for the last week or so.
The number of cases in Cass County now sits at 396, a jump from 328 over the last week. The county’s 14-day case rate is 38.94 with 113 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
A graph provided by Cass County Public Health outlines positive cases from Oct. 12-25 by zip codes. Walker has 25 cases, Pillager 18, Cass Lake 12, Motley 11, Pine River and Pequot Lakes both eight, and Hackensack, Backus and Lake Shore with five each.
Twenty new cases are school-age children, with another 25 between the age of 19-47.
Hubbard County cases jumped up to 410 cases with three confirmed deaths. In other area counties, Beltrami has 913 cases and seven deaths, Crow Wing County 1,061 cases with 22 deaths and Itasca County has 763 cases and 17 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 137,536. The death toll is at 2,368, an increase of 54 from last week.
There were 20 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 13 Thursday, 14 Friday, 21 Saturday, four Sunday and 15 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 13,759 are health care workers. The number of people hospitalized over the last week is 348 with 72 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
