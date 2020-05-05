Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic.

On May 1 Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm shared that caregivers in Minnesota conducted 4,124 COVID-19 tests April 30 — a daily record for the state.

Also, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order permitting food trucks to operate at up to six highway rest stops in Minnesota.

As many restaurants across the United States have closed, restrictions pertaining to commercial activities at highway rest areas have restricted fresh food options for truck drivers operating in Minnesota. This action will provide an additional option for truck drivers, who play a critical role in supporting the supply chain and depend on eating their meals on the road.

