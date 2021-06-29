PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will be hosting community COVID-19 vaccination clinics weekly at the Community Health Office.
Clinics are scheduled for July 6, 13 and 20. All clinics are from 1 to 3 p.m. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered, with both first and second doses available. There is no charge for vaccination.
Online sign up is available at https://chisjh.org/coronavirus/vaccine-clinic-information/ or by searching the MDH Vaccination Clinic sign up, https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search
Hubbard County cases have fallen in recent weeks, but both the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control are concerned about the rise of variants that spread more easily and may cause more severe disease. Both the B.1.617 (Delta, first identified in India) and P.1 (Gamma, first identified in Brazil) are circulating in Minnesota.
These variants may cause more severe disease, particularly in the unvaccinated. An outbreak of the P.1 variant has been identified in Cass County.
Vaccination reduces overall transmission — and thus the chances for mutations and variants — and in many cases can protect against variants. That’s why it’s so important for all who are eligible to get vaccinated.
“We are transitioning into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where we can expect outbreaks of illness among pockets of unvaccinated people. Hubbard County’s vaccination rate of 48 percent is under the overall state rate, making the county more vulnerable to outbreaks of the virus that could tax local resources,” the CHI-St. Joseph release said.
If you are eligible, contact Community Health or your healthcare provider to get vaccinated as soon as you can. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. If you have questions about vaccines, contact Community Health at (218) 237-5464 to speak with a public health nurse, or contact your medical provider.
If you are not yet vaccinated, continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and social distancing particularly in large crowds, staying home when sick, and getting tested when recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.