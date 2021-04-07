On the first day that Minnesotans age 16 and above were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and former Vikings linebacker EJ Henderson each received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Vikings’ Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
“I was excited to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, alongside my friend and former Republican governor of Minnesota Tim Pawlenty,” Gov. Walz said. “It doesn’t matter where you live or who you vote for, we can all agree we need to end this pandemic. The vaccines are how we get there. So roll up your sleeves, Minnesota, the end is in sight.”
Despite those word by Gov. Walz, many states are seeing a drastic increase in COVID cases.
Health officials are worried about a variant of coronavirus that’s spreading as families take spring break.
Monday, Gov. Walz and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that a federal Community Vaccination Clinic will open at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The state will receive 168,000 doses over eight weeks. The site will administer a combination of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses. The doses administered at the Fairgrounds will be in addition to Minnesota’s regular statewide vaccine allocations.
Gov. Walz pushed for a federal site to provide additional vaccine doses and serve as another avenue to protect the most vulnerable and underrepresented populations in the state. The Minnesota State Fairgrounds were recommended by Minnesota public health officials and selected by FEMA based on equity data analysis, including the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The site will also allow Minnesotans who use other forms of transportation to get vaccinated.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health, the number of cases over a two-week period rose to 59, with the case rate going up to 20.33.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,885. The total number of positive cases in Cass County rose to 2,247 with 26 deaths.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County remains at 41, and the number of cases is 1,567. The 14-day case rate per 10,000 rose to 7.34.
Beltrami has 3,197 cases and 55 deaths, Crow Wing County has 5,448 cases and 86 deaths, and Itasca County has 3,412 cases and 51 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 527,650 with 504,712 no longer isolated. There were 12 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 12 Thursday, four Friday, 11 Saturday, zero Sunday and 10 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 39,471 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 139 with 16 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.