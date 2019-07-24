 

A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning at  the Ah-Gwah-Ching Road southeast of Walker resulted in injuries to one Walker man but left the other uninjured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around 10:18 a.m., a 2000 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer driven by Chad Freeman, 40, of Walker, had stopped on Highway 371 to make a left turn onto Ah-Gwah-Ching Road (73rd St. NW).

Freeman was rear-ended by Mathias Kreuser, 43, also of Walker, who was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix. Kreuser was transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. Freeman was not injured.

According to the State Patrol report, Freeman was using a seat belt, but no air bag deployed and alcohol was not involved. Kreuser was also using a seat belt, the air bag deployed in his vehicle, and alcohol was involved.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments