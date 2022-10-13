PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents the Nevis Women’s Club “Creating a Pollinator Highway,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.

In response to the ongoing loss of pollinator habitat, the Nevis Women’s Club undertook an ambitious project to create a mile-long pollinator-friendly corridor along the Heartland Trail. They will describe the concept, funding and implementation of their project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments