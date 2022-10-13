PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents the Nevis Women’s Club “Creating a Pollinator Highway,” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.
In response to the ongoing loss of pollinator habitat, the Nevis Women’s Club undertook an ambitious project to create a mile-long pollinator-friendly corridor along the Heartland Trail. They will describe the concept, funding and implementation of their project.
Funded in part by a $27,200 grant from the Clean Air and Land Legacy Grant through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the project’s goal is to enhance and beautify Nevis as well as to protect the environment and conserve natural resources. Native plants and grasses will be featured to entice bees and butterflies and to improve habitat for songbirds. This project is the first of its kind along any state trail.
“Pollinators are critical to our food supply, as well as to the health of our ecosystem, and are critical to our northern economy which is so dependent on the health of our natural resources,” said Sue Gray of the Women’s Club.
This program, which is open to the public free of charge and handicap-accessible, concludes fall series. Plans are under way for the spring series, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 28.
