The 26th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival in Hackensack, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., will feature 60 talented artists sharing their creative work at this magical, one day event.
The Festival will be located along Lake Avenue east of Hwy. 371, in the Fellowship Hall at Union Church (UCC) and at the Community Building.
Many artists will be exhibitng for the first time at the festival, presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. The NAC is looking forward to the community being able to experience, view, purchase and enjoy such unique, one of a kind art.
New this year will be mobile artist Rick Hammer, whose metal sculptures of fish are meticulously balanced and assembled to create a fluid movement and causes them to swim in the wind. These three-dimensional metal sculptures are formed by hand with great attention to detail.
Also making his first appearance will be wildlife wire sculpture creator, Bud Bullivant, who uses pliers and 16 gauge steel wire to create one-of-a-kind sculpture into a form inspired by nature, typically from a single strand.
Painter Sue Rowe will delight guests with paintings she describes as most often depicting our fellow creatures, from realistic to fanciful. Her colorful work should not be missed, especially if you like woodland creatures.
Photographer Kit Larson is also a new participant, whose passion for nature is inspirational. Larson has captured very unique views of animals and of the outdoors.
Emily Gray Koehler returns to the Festival with new works in the medium of print making. Trips to the Black Hills and other nature inspired experiences have a huge impact on these beautiful, multi-colored pieces.
This year’s Art and Book Festival will be an event not to be missed. The talents of the 60 participating artists are exceptional and the NAC feels fortunate to have them be part of its mission — “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the north woods.
Mark your calendar, and we will see you in Hackensack.
