BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its newest exhibition, “100 Days Of Watercolor,” an artwork exhibit by Lisa Pomerleau.
After a long absence from art, Lisa Pomerleau knew she needed to do something, so she created her own challenge — 100 Paintings in 100 Days. Watercolors were the medium of choice and she added accountability to the project by posting each painting on her social media accounts daily.
Pomerleau’s artwork is a little bit of everything, bits and pieces of herself and her favorite things, all tied together with the beautiful characteristics in everyday life. A selection of these pieces are on display.
This exhibition will be on display through May 22. Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, we will not be having a public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit our gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork.
The number of people in our space will be limited to 18. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and masks will be required at all times. For those that cannot wear a mask due to health reasons, we will try to make accommodations for special after-hours visits. Contact us to make those arrangements.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org.
Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
