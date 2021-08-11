BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents “Northern Waters,” artwork by Lindsey Personius and Calihan Yliniemi.
This exhibition encompasses the beauty and abundant scenery and wildlife that Minnesota holds, through a collaboration of paintings by Yliniemi and pottery by Personius. Inspired by lake horizons, sunrises and sunsets, and reflections on the water, each of the mediums on display portrays fond memories of growing up on and around lakes in Minnesota, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the sweet sounds of nature.
Personius is a part-time artist whothat lives in Pillager who enjoys crafting functional, handmade pottery and paintings from her home studio. She studied Art Education with a focus on Ceramics at the University of Wisconsin-Stout where she handbuilt large, abstract sculptures. After college, she moved west to Sun Valley, Idaho where she continued her ceramics education at the University of Idaho. There she specialized in throwing functional pottery.
Yliniemi is a Minnesota-based artist, currently residing in Minneapolis. She found her true passion for art, especially in drawing and painting, in college. A drawing professor motivated her love for drawing organic shapes and subjects in nature. At the College of Saint Benedict, she expanded on her passion for and skills in painting. As an art educator, she strives to share her love and joy for creating art with students of all ages.
This exhibition will be on display in through Sept. 4. An artist talk will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4 followed by a closing reception on the same day until 2 p.m. Free will offering at the door. Light refreshments will be served. Enjoy mingling with fellow artists and arts enthusiasts.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org
Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
