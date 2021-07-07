When Dale and Harriet Jones of Walker recently donated 80 acres on Bear Island in Leech Lake to the Department of Natural Resources, they gave their fellow citizens a gift that will keep on giving, long into the future.
The tract establishes the Bear Island Aquatic Management Area (AMA) on Leech Lake. At 138.2 acres, Bear Island is the largest in Leech, located on the east-southeast side of the lake, off the village of Brevik.
“Your donation will permanently conserve nearly 80 acres of undeveloped land and 3,750 feet of lakeshore, including a healthy stand of wild rice, bulrush and other emergent aquatic vegetation,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in an April letter of thanks to Dale and Harriet.
“State ownership ... will give added protection to a sensitive, high-quality lake and enhance public recreation. This is another outstanding example of private and public interests coming together to acquire important fish and wildlife habitat in Minnesota and provide more land to be enjoyed by outdoor enthusiasts.”
The land, valued at $500,000, will be matched one-to-one through the Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) Critical Habitat Private Sector Matching Account program for another $500,000, and will be used to acquire and improve additional critical habitat in the Leech Lake Watershed.
“We’re really excited about the donation,” Dale remarked June 29. “It’s a part of Leech Lake like no other: sugar sand on the west shore, not a weed; you can walk out as far as you want. The east shore is completely different.”
“We’ve gone out to Bear Island for years,” Harriet reminisced. “Resorts would send people out there for picnics; local residents would come out to swim. And every time we went out, there wasn’t any litter on the beach.”
“It’s almost unbelievable how nobody abused it,” Dale agreed.”We felt donating would be the best way that the public could still enjoy it.”
The parcel was first purchased by D.W. Jones Inc. 32 years ago in 1989. Twenty years ago in 2001, Dale and Harriet purchased it privately from their business.
According to DNR Area Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz, conservation efforts began in the mid-2000s, as people became concerned over the amount of privatization on the island. In 2007, communications began between the DNR, D.W. Jones and Dale and Harriet about possible state acquisition; but then the process stalled.
In 2019, the Joneses contacted the DNR and Northern Waters Land Trust (formerly Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation) about possibly donating the parcel to the state for public use. The process was completed in late 2020, about 15 years after it first began.
The AMA adjoins land owned by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Between the Leech Lake Band, U.S. Forest Service and DNR, more than half the island is now in public ownership.
“The parcel and sandy shoreline in particular have traditionally been used by boaters as a swimming area, and this will be allowed to continue into perpetuity,” Schultz explained. “Additionally, as the parcel is now owned by the State and managed as a General Use AMA, hunting, fishing and trapping are also allowed uses.” The boundary of the AMA has been marked with yellow signs.
Combined with Leech Lake Band and US Forest Service ownerships, a total of 10,600 contiguous feet of shoreline is now protected from development, thus protecting aquatic habitats for fish, waterfowl and other aquatic species, as well as upland forested habitats for wildlife.
According to the DNR, Bear Island’s “high conservation values” include unusual plant communities because of its location in a warmer lake-effected micro-climate; known populations of rare plants and forest communities; and its significant American Indian heritage.
“There are some portions of shoreline where residential development is less impactful to the resource and critters who depend on it,” Schultz added, “but there are others where development would be detrimental and a loss of not only the natural state for fish and wildlife but also the natural presence for future generations, which makes this part of Minnesota so appealing to people.
“This acquisition in particular is an exceptional example of what can be accomplished when the landowners share the same passion for conserving our natural resources, as this donation goes much further than Bear Island [by being] leveraged to protect additional critical habitat through the RIM Critical Habitat Match program, doubling the value and impact of the Joneses’ gift.”
Anyone interested in donating land to the RIM program should contact their local DNR office (in Walker, 218-547-1683) or Northern Waters Land Trust (in Walker, 218-547-4510).
Parcels should be of high conservation value, ones with sensitive shoreland, that are adjacent to public lands, that have critical habitats, or are vulnerable to the impacts of development.
