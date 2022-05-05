Pine River businessman, former mayor and life long resident of the area, Pastor Dale A P. Anderson, has thrown his hat in the ring for the newly created Senate District 5.
Anderson is running in the Republican Primary Aug. 9 to give the people in his district a choice. He believes the district needs a fiscal and passionate conservative who will take rural morals and ideals and stand up against liberal policies that are destroying our way of life.
Among Anderson’s priorities are the right to privacy and to live freely without unnecessary government or media interference; the right to self defense through Stand Your Ground Laws and passing Constitutional Carry; right to equal justice, so all law abiding Americans can live freely and equally; support term limits for all elected officials in Minnesota; and support co-equal branches of government.
Anderson also believes in the sanctity of life, protecting the elderly, supporting First Responders, protecting businesses from government overreach, and protecting family farms.
Fiscally, Anderson supports a smaller government, lower taxes and saying no to non-emergency spending outside the passed budget.
“In tough times, we ask ourselves to do more with less. Conceivably, the government should be doing the same,” Anderson said. “Each Minnesotan has an obligation to invest in and contribute to our society. We need to eliminate handouts and start giving hand ups, and give people the capacity to self improve their lives.
