The Dan Duffy Orchestra will perform Aug. 18 at the gazebo park area at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville. This is a free two-hour concert; donations are appreciated.
The Dan Duffy Orchestra is an exciting new group from Mankato, performing swing and Hot Club music from the ‘20s on up to today. A large part of their repertoire consists of original tunes that blend in nicely with their style.
The group consists of Paul Horrisberger on acoustic bass, who has an extensive history playing bluegrass with Dick Kimmel and others. Fiddle player, Marti Ryan, teaches at MSU and in her busy schedule performs with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra. On tenor and soprano saxophone is Frank Cesario who, for many years, has worked with Big Band jazz groups. Hanna Cesario plays ukulele and is a super-talented young jazz singer. Tom Bierer adds horns to the group while also teaching music at the New Ulm Cathedral High School.
Dan Edward Duffy has been playing blues and rock since the 60’s with groups like City Mouse, Mary Jane Alm and Mankato’s own Gestures of “Run, Run, Run” fame. The melding of all these styles and influences creates an exciting and fun listening and dancing experience.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy. Popcorn and lemonade will be available. In case of rain, the concert will take place inside the church located at 1340 County Road 5, Longville. This is the last concert of the 2019 Music in the Park summer concert series.
Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is supported in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Area Foundation, and Lake Country Power.
