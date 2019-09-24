Walker area’s 12th annual 40 Days for Life Prayer Campaign will begin Wednesday and conclude Nov. 3
This international pro-life prayer vigil brings people together from many denominations to pray and fast for an end to abortion.
This year 40 Days for Life vigils are being held in more than 500 cities worldwide in the desire to save lives of babies who die through abortion — over a million per year in the U.S. alone. Here in Minnesota, Walker joins five other cities — Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester and Mankato — in conducting a 40 Days for Life vigil.
The Walker area prayer vigil will once again be located on the south side of Minnesota Avenue (615 Highway 371 just west of Subway) in a unique Prayer House that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during each of the 40 days. For the second straight year, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters is providing a modern, spacious and warm ice-fishing house to serve as our 40 Days Prayer House.
Area churches are being asked to encourage their members to devote one hour of presence and prayer in the Prayer House one or two days a week, or whatever their schedule might allow. You can schedule a prayer hour online at 40daysforlife.com, find the Walker campaign and fill in your information. Or just stop in and sign up for a time slot on the schedule provided. For additional help, you can e-mail us at 40dayswalker@gmail.com. It’s that easy!
An additional feature this year of the Walker 40 Days for Life Campaign is a weekly showing of the nationally acclaimed pro-life movie “Unplanned” at the Walker Bay Theater each Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 31. There is no cost to attend so bring a friend.
Campaign Leader Hannah Smith said, “We encourage our teenagers and young adults to see this true-life, motivational film; however, it is rated R and while parents are not required to attend with their teen, we want them to be aware of the rating.”
Smith said, “Our campaign encourages people to stop by the Prayer House – even if only for a few minutes of reflection and prayer — and be a visible encouragement to the public to move for an end to the evil of abortion. Our goal is to have our 40 Days for Life Prayer House utilized for prayer every hour, 12 hours a day, for 40 days. Feel free to honk your horn as you drive by!”
If you would like more information about 40 Days for Life, contact Smith or any member of the 40 Days for Life Committee by emailing 40dayswalker@gmail.com or friend us on Facebook at Walker 40 Days for Life.
”We want to remind people that abortion is the taking of innocent human lives and that we have good news ... there are other options and wonderful people to help with unplanned pregnancies,” Smith added.
